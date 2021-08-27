Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $470,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOTS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

