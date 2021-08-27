Motco Takes $147,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Motco bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.31. 29,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

