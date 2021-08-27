Motco Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 122,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.