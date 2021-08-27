Motco Purchases 743 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Motco increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. 20,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

