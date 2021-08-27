Motco Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Motco lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in KLA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KLA by 224.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.68. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.