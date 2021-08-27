Motco Buys 316 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Motco grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 75.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 283,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,410,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

