Motco Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Freed Investment Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,873. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $451.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

