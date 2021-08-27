Morgan Stanley Trims The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Target Price to $117.00

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.41.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

