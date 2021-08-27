Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 57.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $434.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Hovde Group raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

