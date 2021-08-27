Morgan Stanley Sells 48,622 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Cellectis worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 11.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cellectis by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. Cellectis S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $608.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.