Morgan Stanley Sells 136,465 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.67 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

