Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Endeavour Silver worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $63,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $84,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

