Morgan Stanley Purchases 944,951 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 3,588.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of Smith Micro Software worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $456,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.