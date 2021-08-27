Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 106.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,117,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 450,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.67 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.