Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Federated Hermes worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

