Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ePlus by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ePlus stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

