Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

