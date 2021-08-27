Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 171.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 155,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 52,800 shares of company stock worth $925,534 in the last three months.

Shares of CAPL opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

