Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 461,855 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,353,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,294,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

