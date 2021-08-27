Morgan Stanley Buys 17,569 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.17.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $29,927.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,343. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

