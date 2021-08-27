Morgan Stanley Acquires 944,951 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.83% of Smith Micro Software worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

SMSI stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.