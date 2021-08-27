Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the July 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MAUTF remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

