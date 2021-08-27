Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,944,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth $9,732,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth $243,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth $7,649,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth $2,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

