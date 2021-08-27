Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.71. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

