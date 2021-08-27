Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

