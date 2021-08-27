Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,807,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

EFR stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

