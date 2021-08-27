Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 1,251 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

MPV opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Participation Investors Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.