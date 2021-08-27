Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $322,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

