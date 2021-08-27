Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 6,495 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $3,176,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total value of $2,189,418.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $487.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $10,165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

