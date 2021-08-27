MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 3,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $388.76 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

