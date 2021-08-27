Monash IVF Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MVF)

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Monash IVF Group
