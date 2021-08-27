Monash IVF Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MVF)

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Monash IVF Group

Monash IVF Group Limited provides assisted reproductive and specialist women imaging services in Australia and Malaysia. The company offers diagnosis and treatment of infertility, fertility research and treatment services, tertiary level prenatal diagnostic services, low intervention IVF services, and diagnostic ultrasound services.

