Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.30 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO opened at $12.92 on Friday. Momo has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.29. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.