Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35, Briefing.com reports. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31. Momo has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

