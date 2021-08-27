Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Increased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

