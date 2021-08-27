ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.00

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $194.00 and last traded at $193.50, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.50.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

