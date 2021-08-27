Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks Sells 3,337 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Model N by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

