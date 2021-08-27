Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 993,405 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 993,405 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,014,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

COP traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 6,547,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,381,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.