Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 176,478 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.30. The stock had a trading volume of 838,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,325. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $446.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.