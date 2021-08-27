Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 1,403,333 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,403,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,616. The company has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.