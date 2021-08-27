Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,250,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Chubb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $186.32. 1,556,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,664. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.