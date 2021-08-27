Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.53. 70,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.21. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

