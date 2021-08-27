Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,898 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,704.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 0.7% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.49. 61,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,263. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $459.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.