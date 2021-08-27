Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $185,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 309,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,891,309. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

