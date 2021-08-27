Mizuho Increases Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $53.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth $35,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

