Mizuho Boosts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $95.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

