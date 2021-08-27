MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIXT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 529,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.