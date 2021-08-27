Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $436.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $311.02 and a 52-week high of $502.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

