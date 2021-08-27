Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitchells & Butlers Plc is engaged in restaurants & pubs business. The company’s brands include Sizzling Pubs, Vintage Inns, Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery, Crown Carveries, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Alex, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Browns, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Oak Tree, Orchid Pubs and Premium Country Pubs. Its business segment consists of Retail Operating and Property business. Retail Operating business manages Group’s retail operating units. Property business holds the Group’s freehold and leasehold property. Mitchells & Butlers Plc is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBPFF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.29. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

