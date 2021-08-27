Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $15.19. 7,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

