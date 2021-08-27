Mirrored Apple Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $153.44 or 0.00322671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $233,688.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00121069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00153456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,568.46 or 1.00034270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.01011115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.18 or 0.06574220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 174,115 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.